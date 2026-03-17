Historic Signed Photographs — President Trump in Israel - All proceeds benefit SEC programs!

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A rare collection of original photographs capturing President Trump addressing the Israeli Knesset (October 2025) and meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu during the release of the hostages. Each photograph is signed by the photographer on the reverse and beautifully framed with a commemorative plaque, making this a striking and meaningful display piece.
A truly unique opportunity to acquire signed, historic images from a pivotal moment in Israel’s modern history.
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