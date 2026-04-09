Historical Drama Performance "In the Shadow of the Gallows: the Trial of Joshua Hett Smith"

About this event
If you aren't a Fishkill Historical Society member yet and want to explore annual membership options to buy your tickets at the member price, please see our membership options below.
If you aren't a Fishkill Historical Society member yet and want to explore annual membership options, please see them below.
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
Our members are the stewards of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum and enable the Fishkill Historical Society to share our revolutionary history. Membership includes a subscription to our monthly newsletter and discounts to events like this one!
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