Historical Society of the United Methodist Church

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Historical Society of the United Methodist Church

Historical Society of the United Methodist Church's Memberships

Annual Membership
$25

Valid until March 18, 2027

Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.


Note: Members of Upper NY & New England Conferences can join at a discount ($20) through their conference historical society.

Student Annual Membership
$10

Valid until March 18, 2027

Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.

Sustaining Membership
$75

Valid until March 18, 2027

$50 is a tax-deductible contribution


Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church. This helps the ongoing work of the Historical Society.


Life Membership
$500

No expiration

Life Memberships include a certificate.

Also included is the Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.


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