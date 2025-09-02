Historical Society of the United Methodist Church's Memberships

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Valid until March 18, 2027
Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.
Note: Members of Upper NY & New England Conferences can join at a discount ($20) through their conference historical society.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.
Valid until March 18, 2027
$50 is a tax-deductible contribution
Includes Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to 3 "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church. This helps the ongoing work of the Historical Society.
No expiration
Life Memberships include a certificate.
Also included is the Society's newsletter, Historian's Digest; invitation to "Members Only" online scholarly lectures on a variety of Methodist topics; becoming a valued participant in the ministry of memory of the United Methodist Church.
$
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