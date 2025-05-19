Historical Society of West Point Virginia Online Shop
Untold Tales of West Point
$25
by William A. Palmer, Jr. is a 146-page paperback collection of short stories. Twenty stories recount unique occurrences in the Town of West Point and celebrates our town's rich and compelling history. Price includes shipping (Note: Become a member of the West Point Historical Society and receive additional stories by the author. Individual membership $25.00, Family Membership $35.00 and Business Membership $100.00): https://hswpva.org/membership/
by William A. Palmer, Jr. is a 146-page paperback collection of short stories. Twenty stories recount unique occurrences in the Town of West Point and celebrates our town's rich and compelling history. Price includes shipping (Note: Become a member of the West Point Historical Society and receive additional stories by the author. Individual membership $25.00, Family Membership $35.00 and Business Membership $100.00): https://hswpva.org/membership/
The Battle of Eltham's Landing
$25
The Battle of Eltham's Landing by William A. Palmer, Jr. is an 86-page paperback book. "The Battle of Eltham's Landing, fought on May 7, 1862, was a prelude to fighting that grew more savage as federal troops edged closer to the Confederate Capital of Richmond. Union General George B. McClellan's attempt to fall upon the southerners' line of retreat as they withdrew from their lines at Yorktown was a failure." Viewpoints from both commanders and enlisted men are included. Price includes shipping.
The Battle of Eltham's Landing by William A. Palmer, Jr. is an 86-page paperback book. "The Battle of Eltham's Landing, fought on May 7, 1862, was a prelude to fighting that grew more savage as federal troops edged closer to the Confederate Capital of Richmond. Union General George B. McClellan's attempt to fall upon the southerners' line of retreat as they withdrew from their lines at Yorktown was a failure." Viewpoints from both commanders and enlisted men are included. Price includes shipping.
Forged in Fire: A History of the West Point Fire Department
$25
Forged in Fire: A History of the West Point Volunteer Fire Department by William A. Palmer is an 81-page paperback book. This book recounts the challenges of protecting a small town from fire from the October 1, 1900, establishment of a volunteer fire department through 2014. All proceeds from the sale of this book are transferred to the West Point Volunteer Fire Department. Price includes shipping.
Forged in Fire: A History of the West Point Volunteer Fire Department by William A. Palmer is an 81-page paperback book. This book recounts the challenges of protecting a small town from fire from the October 1, 1900, establishment of a volunteer fire department through 2014. All proceeds from the sale of this book are transferred to the West Point Volunteer Fire Department. Price includes shipping.
A Taste of History Cookbook
$15
A Taste of History Cookbook by The Historical Society of West Point is a 276-page spiral bound paperback cookbook including historical anecdotes and pictures of bye gone days in West Point and delightful recipes from the area. This book was published in 2014. Price includes shipping.
A Taste of History Cookbook by The Historical Society of West Point is a 276-page spiral bound paperback cookbook including historical anecdotes and pictures of bye gone days in West Point and delightful recipes from the area. This book was published in 2014. Price includes shipping.
Images of America: West Point
$28
Images of America: West Point by William J. Addison and Kathryn Jewett Hogenson is a 126-page paperback book covering the history of West beginning with the Powhatan villages of 1622. Black and white illustrations abound to allow you to transcend in time and immerse yourself in the rich history of West Point. Price includes shipping.
Images of America: West Point by William J. Addison and Kathryn Jewett Hogenson is a 126-page paperback book covering the history of West beginning with the Powhatan villages of 1622. Black and white illustrations abound to allow you to transcend in time and immerse yourself in the rich history of West Point. Price includes shipping.
Terminal Hotel Tea Towel
$17
A tea towel imprinted with an image of the historic Terminal Hotel, once a popular tourist destination in West Point. Price includes shipping.
A tea towel imprinted with an image of the historic Terminal Hotel, once a popular tourist destination in West Point. Price includes shipping.
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