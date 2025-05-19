Historical Society of West Point Virginia Online Shop

The Battle of Eltham's Landing by William A. Palmer, Jr. is an 86-page paperback book. "The Battle of Eltham's Landing, fought on May 7, 1862, was a prelude to fighting that grew more savage as federal troops edged closer to the Confederate Capital of Richmond. Union General George B. McClellan's attempt to fall upon the southerners' line of retreat as they withdrew from their lines at Yorktown was a failure." Viewpoints from both commanders and enlisted men are included. Price includes shipping.

The Battle of Eltham's Landing by William A. Palmer, Jr. is an 86-page paperback book. "The Battle of Eltham's Landing, fought on May 7, 1862, was a prelude to fighting that grew more savage as federal troops edged closer to the Confederate Capital of Richmond. Union General George B. McClellan's attempt to fall upon the southerners' line of retreat as they withdrew from their lines at Yorktown was a failure." Viewpoints from both commanders and enlisted men are included. Price includes shipping.

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