Historihelpers Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Mcmanus, Pat 2019 16" x 20" Giclee in color on paper. Hand-signed by the artist.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
Starting bid
Kinkade , Thomas 1999 18" x 22"
Offset lithograph in color on premium paper. Signed with the artist's DNA matrix signature authentication system and numbered.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
Starting bid
Chen, Alexander 2018 11 1/2" x 16" Seriolithograph on paper. Hand-signed in pencil, lower right by the artist and annotated.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
Starting bid
Bellet, Emile 2006 7 7/8" x 7 7/8"
Lithograph in color on wove paper. Signed in pencil, lower right. From the artist's proof edition of 95.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
Starting bid
Mouly, Marcel 2008 30 5/8" x 21 3/8"
Lithograph in color on wove paper. Signed and numbered in pencil, lower right. From the numbered edition of 300.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
Starting bid
Bellet, Emile 2015 15 1/4" x 12 1/4"
Giclee in color on paper. Hand-signed in the lower right by the artist.
Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.
Frame not included.
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