Historihelpers Inc

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Historihelpers Inc

About this event

Historihelpers Inc's Silent Auction

Woodland Surveillance item
Woodland Surveillance
$100

Starting bid

Mcmanus, Pat 2019 16" x 20" Giclee in color on paper. Hand-signed by the artist.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

Conquering The Storm item
Conquering The Storm item
Conquering The Storm item
Conquering The Storm
$250

Starting bid

Kinkade , Thomas 1999 18" x 22"

Offset lithograph in color on premium paper. Signed with the artist's DNA matrix signature authentication system and numbered.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

Santa Fe Village item
Santa Fe Village item
Santa Fe Village item
Santa Fe Village
$150

Starting bid

Chen, Alexander 2018 11 1/2" x 16" Seriolithograph on paper. Hand-signed in pencil, lower right by the artist and annotated.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

Parfume Rouge II item
Parfume Rouge II
$75

Starting bid

Bellet, Emile 2006 7 7/8" x 7 7/8"

Lithograph in color on wove paper. Signed in pencil, lower right. From the artist's proof edition of 95.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

Yachtmen au Soliel Couchant item
Yachtmen au Soliel Couchant
$250

Starting bid

Mouly, Marcel 2008 30 5/8" x 21 3/8"

Lithograph in color on wove paper. Signed and numbered in pencil, lower right. From the numbered edition of 300.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

Exposition item
Exposition item
Exposition item
Exposition
$250

Starting bid

Bellet, Emile 2015 15 1/4" x 12 1/4"

Giclee in color on paper. Hand-signed in the lower right by the artist.

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from Park West gallery.

Frame not included.

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