Historic Hikes with Next Bend Adventures & the Warren Heritage Society

Hike Description

Explore the forgotten story of one of Warren County’s most fascinating historic landscapes: Belmont Vineyards and Fruit Farm, once located in the Blue Ridge near Front Royal.





This guided History Hike will introduce participants to the story of Marcus Blakemore Buck, a member of a prominent Front Royal family who established Belmont Vineyards in the mid-19th century. Research from James Madison University notes that Belmont was founded in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 1858 and grew into one of the largest vineyards in Virginia history, with more than 120 acres of grapevines by the end of the 19th century.





Along the way, hikers will learn about Belmont’s role in Warren County’s agricultural, industrial, and wine-making history. The property was more than a vineyard — it was also a working fruit farm, with orchards, distilling operations, wine production, and regional trade connections. An 1883 Front Royal Sentinel excerpt describes Belmont Vineyards and Fruit Farm as producing thousands of gallons of wine from grapes including Catawba, Ives, Delaware, Virginia Norton, and Concord.





Participants will consider how mountain terrain, agriculture, transportation, labor, and changing markets shaped Belmont’s rise and decline — and why traces of this once-significant place still matter to Warren County’s heritage today.





After the Hike: Vinicola Wine Bar

After the trail experience, participants are invited to continue the conversation and community connection at Vinicola on Main Street, the official post-hike destination for the History Hike program. Vinicola offers a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere with food and drink options for all ages, making it a natural gathering place after a morning or afternoon on the trail.





As part of this partnership, Vinicola is curating a special trail-inspired food and wine experience featuring hyper-local Virginia wines paired with an off-menu plate of food. The pairing, tentatively titled “A Walk in the Woods,” is designed to extend the spirit of the hike into a relaxed Main Street setting. Registered hike participants will also receive 10% off food and drink at Vinicola.





Meeting Options

Participants may choose one of two meeting options:

Meet in town for coordinated departure and directions. Final meeting instructions and timing should be confirmed in participant communications. PLEASE Text/Call AT LEAST 24 HOURS BEFORE THE TOUR if you would like to meet in town! Susan: 703-907-9662.

Meet directly at the Dickey Ridge Trailhead .





FAQ:

Can the hike be canceled?

Yes. The Warren Heritage Society and/or Next Bend Adventures may cancel a hike if fewer than 4 people register.

Can children come?

Yes. Children ages 8 and older are welcome. Parents or guardians should carefully decide whether their child is ready for a long, uphill hike and likely to enjoy the program. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Is this an easy walking tour?

No. This is an active outdoor hike, not a casual walking tour. The hike lasts about 3 hours and covers more than 2 miles. Much of the hike is uphill, and the trail includes natural and uneven ground.

Do I need hiking experience?

You do not need to be an expert hiker, but you should be comfortable walking for a long time, climbing hills, and being outdoors in changing weather.

What should I wear and bring?

Wear sturdy hiking or walking shoes and dress for the weather. Bring plenty of water. Bug repellent, sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun hats are also recommended.

What about ticks?

Tick prevention is encouraged. Please consider using bug repellent, wearing appropriate clothing, and checking yourself for ticks after the hike.

Do I need to sign anything before the hike?

Yes. As part of registration, participants will be asked to acknowledge that they have read the risk information. Each person in your party will also need to sign a physical acknowledgement of risk at the trailhead before the hike begins. For anyone under age 18, a parent or guardian must sign.

Will my phone or GPS work?

Maybe not. Cell and GPS service may be unreliable in the Dickey Ridge area.

What time should I arrive?

Please arrive early enough to be ready at the start time. Hikes begin promptly. Late arrivals may not be able to join once the hike has started.

Who leads the hike?

Next Bend Adventures guides lead the hike. Guides follow professional safety standards, including risk management, Leave No Trace principles, and wilderness first aid training.

Are restrooms available during the Historic Hike?

There are no restroom facilities available at the trailhead or along the hiking route. Participants are encouraged to use the restroom before arriving.

Nearby public restroom options may include the 7-Eleven at Criser Road and North Royal Avenue, Samuels Public Library on Criser Road, and the park near the library, though availability may vary.

A hike guide will carry basic hygiene supplies in case of personal emergencies during the hike.

What is your cancellation policy?

If you need to cancel your Historic Hike reservation, please email us at [email protected].

Cancellations must be requested at least 48 hours before your scheduled hike time to be eligible for a refund.

We are unable to offer refunds for cancellations made within 48 hours of the hike, same-day cancellations, or no-shows.

Can I give my ticket to someone else?

Yes. If you are unable to attend, you may transfer your ticket to another guest. Please email us in advance with the name of the person attending in your place so we can update the reservation.





Trail Difficulty and Safety

Participants should be aware that these are active outdoor hikes, not short walking tours. Routes may be more than two miles in length, with much of the hike traveling uphill or over uneven natural terrain. Hikers should be comfortable walking on trails, climbing inclines, and being outdoors for an extended period of time.

For safety and comfort, participants should wear sturdy walking or hiking shoes, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water. Trekking poles may be helpful for those who prefer extra support on inclines or uneven ground.

Hikes will begin promptly at the scheduled time. Because group safety and trail timing are important, late arrivals may not be able to join once the hike has begun. Hikes are expected to take place rain or shine, but Next Bend Adventures reserves the right to cancel or adjust a hike in the event of severe weather or conditions that could compromise participant safety.





Next Bend Adventures guides are trained in the “Next Bend” standard of outdoor leadership, with an emphasis on risk management, Leave No Trace principles, and respect for both the trail and the participants. Their team brings wilderness safety knowledge, ecological understanding, and professional trail experience to each outing.







