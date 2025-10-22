History Tunes and Tiny Tales - November Session

Hosted by
About this event
Grants Entry to the session for child/caregiver for 4 weekly sessions. There will no be any class on 11/25 due to Thanksgiving break, but there will be class on 12/3.
Grants Entry to the session for child/caregiver for 4 weekly Sessions. There will no be any class on 11/25 due to Thanksgiving break, but there will be class on 12/3. To join the Museum as a member, please visit nchistory.org/membership. It is an annual membership.
Sibling rate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!