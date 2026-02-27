Hit-a-Thon Shop

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About this shop
As the title sponsor, you will be mentioned first and foremost (e.g., Hit-A-Thon 202X, presented by…) on all marketing materials, email blasts, and social media posts. You will also receive premium placement across the top of our giveaway t-shirt with expected distribution of 200 shirts.
Our Hit-A-Thon shirt is the envy of the town! Each registered competitor and volunteer receives a free shirt and more are available for sale at the event. These shirts and the t-shirt sponsorships covered all of the event expenses, allowing funds raised by players to go directly to the field rehabilitation. Players and family members wear this shirt throughout the year, allowing it to be continuously visible to the community.
Expected distribution: 200 shirts
Our Hit-A-Thon shirt is the envy of the town! Each registered competitor and volunteer receives a free shirt and more are available for sale at the event. These shirts and the t-shirt sponsorships covered all of the event expenses, allowing funds raised by players to go directly to the field rehabilitation. Players and family members wear this shirt throughout the year, allowing it to be continuously visible to the community.
Expected distribution: 200 shirts
Typed sponsorship on the back of the shirt.
e.g., "Go Julia, love Nana"
e.g., "The Smith Family"
$
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