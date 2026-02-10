Hit Fore Hope

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Hit Fore Hope

About this event

Hit Fore Hope Registration 2026

29600 Chagrin Blvd

Orange, OH 44122, USA

Adult
$125

Participants compete in all three skills—Drive, Chip, and Putt—where each participant takes three shots per skill, totaling nine shots. Points are aggregated for each shot across all three skills. The ultimate champion in each division is decided based on the participant amassing the highest total points across the three skills.

18 and Under
$50

Participants compete in all three skills—Drive, Chip, and Putt—where each participant takes three shots per skill, totaling nine shots. Points are aggregated for each shot across all three skills. The ultimate champion in each division is decided based on the participant amassing the highest total points across the three skills.

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