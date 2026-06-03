Two raffle tickets are in the foreground, with a QR code and text encouraging viewers to scan to view packages, all set against a background of red and yellow rays and stars, with the words "HIT ME WITH MUSIC FOUNDATION" and "RAFFLE 50/50" prominently displayed.
Hit Me With Music Foundation Inc

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Hit Me With Music Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Hit Me With Music Foundation's 50/50 Raffle 2026

Supporter Package - 1 Ticket
$5

Includes 1 raffle ticket. A simple way to support the mission of Hit Me With Music Foundation while entering for a chance to win.

Community Package - 5 Tickets
$20

Includes 5 raffle tickets. Increase your chances of winning while helping us continue serving youth and families through our programs and initiatives.

Impact Package - 15 Tickets
$50

Includes 15 raffle tickets. A great option for supporters who want to make a larger contribution and receive more entries.

Champion Package - 35 Tickets
$100

Includes 35 raffle tickets. Our best-value package, offering the highest number of entries and the greatest opportunity to support our work.

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