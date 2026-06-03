Hit Me With Music Foundation's 50/50 Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Includes 1 raffle ticket. A simple way to support the mission of Hit Me With Music Foundation while entering for a chance to win.
Includes 5 raffle tickets. Increase your chances of winning while helping us continue serving youth and families through our programs and initiatives.
Includes 15 raffle tickets. A great option for supporters who want to make a larger contribution and receive more entries.
Includes 35 raffle tickets. Our best-value package, offering the highest number of entries and the greatest opportunity to support our work.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!