Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Membership

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: April 1
Dues for Lakefront residents
Renews yearly on: April 1
Century Club dues for those that want to give a bit extra
Renews yearly on: April 1
Off lake members with deeded lake rights
Renews yearly on: April 1
Lake front dues plus registering one motorized watercraft
Renews yearly on: April 1
Lake front dues plus registering two motorized watercraft
Renews yearly on: April 1
Century Club dues plus registering one motorized watercraft
Renews yearly on: April 1
Century Club dues plus registering two motorized watercraft
No expiration
Use this option only if you paid for dues already and now need to pay for a boat
No expiration
Use this option only if you paid for dues already and now need to pay for two boats
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!