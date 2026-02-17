Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Inc

Offered by

Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Inc

About the memberships

Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Membership

Lakefront Dues
$175

Renews yearly on: April 1

Dues for Lakefront residents

Century Club
$225

Renews yearly on: April 1

Century Club dues for those that want to give a bit extra

Off Lake Dues
$50

Renews yearly on: April 1

Off lake members with deeded lake rights

Lakefront Dues with one motorized watercraft
$225

Renews yearly on: April 1

Lake front dues plus registering one motorized watercraft

Lakefront Dues with two motorized watercraft
$275

Renews yearly on: April 1

Lake front dues plus registering two motorized watercraft

Century Club with one motorized watercraft
$275

Renews yearly on: April 1

Century Club dues plus registering one motorized watercraft

Century Club with two motorized watercraft
$325

Renews yearly on: April 1

Century Club dues plus registering two motorized watercraft

Boat fee only (one motorized craft)
$50

No expiration

Use this option only if you paid for dues already and now need to pay for a boat

Boat fee only (two motorized craft)
$100

No expiration

Use this option only if you paid for dues already and now need to pay for two boats

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