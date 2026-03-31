Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Inc

Offered by

Hitchcock Lake Improvement Association Inc

About this shop

Hitchcock Lake Merchandise Shop

Crewneck T-shirt item
Crewneck T-shirt item
Crewneck T-shirt item
Crewneck T-shirt
$20

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Ladies V-Neck T-shirt item
Ladies V-Neck T-shirt item
Ladies V-Neck T-shirt item
Ladies V-Neck T-shirt
$20

Navy blue with white print. Ladies' sizing. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back.

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Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt
$30

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Full Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Full Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
$35

Heather Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt item
1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt
$30

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo. Adult sizes.

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Men's Dri-fit Polo item
Men's Dri-fit Polo
$25

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo. Adult sizes.

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Ladies' Dri-fit Polo item
Ladies' Dri-fit Polo
$25

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo.

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Long Sleeve T-shirt (Cotton) item
Long Sleeve T-shirt (Cotton)
$20

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Long Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Long Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Long Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit)
$20

Five color options. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Short Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Short Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit)
$20

Four color options. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Ladies' Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Ladies' Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Ladies' Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt (Dri-fit)
$20

Four color options. Available with just the front name logo; or with both the front logo and the lake design on the back. Adult sizes.

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Ladies' Tank Top item
Ladies' Tank Top
$15

Three color options. Available with just the front logo. Ladies' size and styling.

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Men's Tank Top item
Men's Tank Top
$15

Three color options. Available with just the front logo. Adult sizes.

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Adult/Youth Cap (Adjustable) item
Adult/Youth Cap (Adjustable)
$22

Multiple color options. Embroidered logo.

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Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat
$23

Three color options. Embroidered logo.

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Wide Brim Sun Hat with Drawstring item
Wide Brim Sun Hat with Drawstring
$28

Coffee cream color with navy embroidery only.

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Visor (Adjustable) item
Visor (Adjustable)
$25

Two color options. Embroidered logo.

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Kids' Crewneck T-shirt item
Kids' Crewneck T-shirt
$12

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Kids' Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Kids' Hoodie Sweatshirt
$22

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Kids' Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Kids' Crewneck Sweatshirt
$20

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Kids' Long Sleeve T-shirt (Cotton) item
Kids' Long Sleeve T-shirt (Cotton)
$12

Navy blue with white print. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Kids' Long Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Kids' Long Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit)
$12

Five color options. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Kids' Short Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit) item
Kids' Short Sleeve T-shirt (Dri-fit)
$12

Five color options. Available with just the front logo. Kids' sizing.

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Beach Towel item
Beach Towel
$20

Four color options. Size- 30"x60". Logo in white print.

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Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Blanket item
Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Blanket
$23

Two color options. Size- 65"x85".

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Nautical Flag item
Nautical Flag
$20

Fly from your boat, dock, deck or shoreline. Nylon. Blue flag with white ink logo - printed on both sides. 12"x18"

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