Hittin' FORE Homes 2025

4 18 hole green fees w\ carts. Includes sausage at the turn and pulled pork at the end.
Single Golfer
$70
18 hole green fees w\ carts. Includes sausage at the turn and pulled pork at the end.
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole Sponsor – $150
As a Hole Sponsor, your support helps us build homes and hope in St. Joseph County! You’ll receive:
A yard sign with your name or company logo displayed at the tee box of one of the holes
Your name or company listed in the event program
A thank-you mention on our Habitat Facebook page
It’s a great way to show your community support while getting visibility during the event!
Event Sponsor
$1,700
Lunch Sponsor
$650
Add a donation for Habitat for Humanity
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!