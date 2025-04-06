Hittin' FORE Homes 2025

24953 M-86

Sturgis, MI 49091, USA

Golf Team
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 18 hole green fees w\ carts. Includes sausage at the turn and pulled pork at the end.
Single Golfer
$70
18 hole green fees w\ carts. Includes sausage at the turn and pulled pork at the end.
Hole Sponsor
$150
Hole Sponsor – $150 As a Hole Sponsor, your support helps us build homes and hope in St. Joseph County! You’ll receive: A yard sign with your name or company logo displayed at the tee box of one of the holes Your name or company listed in the event program A thank-you mention on our Habitat Facebook page It’s a great way to show your community support while getting visibility during the event!
Event Sponsor
$1,700
Lunch Sponsor
$650
Add a donation for Habitat for Humanity

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!