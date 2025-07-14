Hive Membership Tiers

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Perfect for: Occasional users or visitors
Access: Weekdays, 9am–5pm
Includes:
- Open seating access
- High-speed Wi-Fi and power outlets
- Complimentary coffee & tea
- Use of community kitchen
- Print/copy access (10 pages/day)
Ideal for those who need a productive space without a long-term commitment.
Renews monthly
Perfect for: Freelancers, creatives, and locals working a few days a week
Access: Up to 10 days/month(Must Schedule Monthly), 9am–6pm
Includes:
- Shared workspace access
- Conference room (2 hrs/month)
- Printing (50 pages/month)
- Member discounts on Hive-hosted workshops and events
- Access to members-only WhatsApp group for networking and support
Flexible access with strong community connections.
Renews monthly
Perfect for: Remote workers and entrepreneurs needing consistent space
Access: Unlimited during open hours (24/7, if available)
Includes:
- Full access to shared workspace
- Conference room (8 hrs/month)
- Printing (100 pages/month)
- Personal storage (closet or file cabinet)
- Mailing address and package reception
- Priority booking for events and rooms
- Free or discounted access to Hive-hosted events
Your dedicated home base for building and belonging.
Renews monthly
Perfect for: Small teams, startups, or collaborative projects.
Access: Unlimited during open hours
Includes:
- Access for 3 users
- Shared workspace
- Conference room (8 hrs/month)
- Team printing (100 pages/month, pooled)
- Storage (closet or file cabinet)
- Mailing address and package reception
- Priority event and meeting room booking
- Free or discounted event access
- Optional team branding in the space
Empower your team with a space that supports productivity, visibility, and purpose.
No expiration
Perfect for: Community gatherings, pop-ups, wellness classes, or celebrations
Access: Reservation required; daytime or evening use available. ($100 due on day of Event)
Includes:
- Access to designated outdoor area (courtyard, garden, or patio)
- On-site support and setup coordination
- Electrical access (if available)
- Optional add-ons: chairs/tables, audio equipment, vendor booth space
- Event promotion support (if public-facing)
- Special pricing available for nonprofit or community-led events
Bring your vision to life in a space that honors history and invites connection under the sun or stars.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!