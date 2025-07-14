West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition Inc

West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition Inc

Hive Membership Tiers

Drop-In Pass
$10

No expiration

Perfect for: Occasional users or visitors

Access: Weekdays, 9am–5pm
Includes:
- Open seating access
- High-speed Wi-Fi and power outlets
- Complimentary coffee & tea
- Use of community kitchen
- Print/copy access (10 pages/day)

Ideal for those who need a productive space without a long-term commitment.

Community Member
$50

Renews monthly

Perfect for: Freelancers, creatives, and locals working a few days a week

Access: Up to 10 days/month(Must Schedule Monthly), 9am–6pm
Includes:
- Shared workspace access
- Conference room (2 hrs/month)
- Printing (50 pages/month)
- Member discounts on Hive-hosted workshops and events
- Access to members-only WhatsApp group for networking and support

Flexible access with strong community connections.

Resident Member
$100

Renews monthly

Perfect for: Remote workers and entrepreneurs needing consistent space

Access: Unlimited during open hours (24/7, if available)
Includes:
- Full access to shared workspace
- Conference room (8 hrs/month)
- Printing (100 pages/month)
- Personal storage (closet or file cabinet)
- Mailing address and package reception
- Priority booking for events and rooms
- Free or discounted access to Hive-hosted events

Your dedicated home base for building and belonging.

Team Membership (up to 3 users)
$200

Renews monthly

Perfect for: Small teams, startups, or collaborative projects.

Access: Unlimited during open hours
Includes:
- Access for 3 users
- Shared workspace
- Conference room (8 hrs/month)
- Team printing (100 pages/month, pooled)
- Storage (closet or file cabinet)
- Mailing address and package reception
- Priority event and meeting room booking
- Free or discounted event access
- Optional team branding in the space

Empower your team with a space that supports productivity, visibility, and purpose.

Outdoor Event Space ($150 Total - $50 Deposit Required)
$50

No expiration

Perfect for: Community gatherings, pop-ups, wellness classes, or celebrations

Access: Reservation required; daytime or evening use available. ($100 due on day of Event)
Includes:
- Access to designated outdoor area (courtyard, garden, or patio)
- On-site support and setup coordination
- Electrical access (if available)
- Optional add-ons: chairs/tables, audio equipment, vendor booth space
- Event promotion support (if public-facing)
- Special pricing available for nonprofit or community-led events

Bring your vision to life in a space that honors history and invites connection under the sun or stars.

