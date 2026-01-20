HIVE's Shop

Indulged a bit too much last night? Reclaim your day with our After Buzz infusion. Say goodbye to those post-party blues and hello to renewed vitality and clarity.
Support your mitochondria, improve your energy, and get hydrated!
Our bodies are mostly water. We need to be well-hydrated to function properly! Commit to your health by getting a Thirsty Bee Hydration IV.
Support your Immune system with hydration, vitamin C, B vitamins, and magnesium.
Know your complete genome with this comprehensive test. We run this anonymously to protect your pivacy!
This IV uses 2 highly effective chelators to flush heavy metals out of your body. A 24-hour urine is collected by you afterwards to test what is released.
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