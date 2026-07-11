HK Fair volunteering

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About this event
We are looking for a few energetic and enthusiastic active paddlers to be the face of our club at the upcoming HK Fair on August 15th.
If you love talking about dragon boating and want to help us grow, this is for you!
What you'll be doing:
Let's make a great impression!
Before the HK Fair on 8/15, we need volunteers to help us craft posters and props to make the event stand out!
No expert art skills required—just a willingness to help! Let us know if you're interested so we can loop you into the scheduling.
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