Three builders in hard hats work on constructing a brick house with a wooden roof frame against a lavender background, with one on a ladder, another laying bricks, and a third holding a stack of bricks.
HKCC SF Hongkongers Dragon Boat Team

Hosted by

HKCC SF Hongkongers Dragon Boat Team

About this event

HK Fair volunteering

39399 Cherry St

Newark, CA 94560, USA

Dragon Boat booth volunteering
Free

We are looking for a few energetic and enthusiastic active paddlers to be the face of our club at the upcoming HK Fair on August 15th.
If you love talking about dragon boating and want to help us grow, this is for you!
What you'll be doing:

  • Helping with booth setup and decorations.
  • Welcoming visitors and introducing them to our team.
  • Running fun booth games and handing out jersey orders.

Let's make a great impression!

Decoration, props making preparations.
Free

Before the HK Fair on 8/15, we need volunteers to help us craft posters and props to make the event stand out!

  • When: Weekends leading up to 8/15 (exact dates and times coming soon!).
  • What: Making eye-catching posters and fun props.

No expert art skills required—just a willingness to help! Let us know if you're interested so we can loop you into the scheduling.

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