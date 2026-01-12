HLAA NYS Association

Hosted by

HLAA NYS Association

About this event

HLAA-NYSA 2026 Conference

232 Broadway

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, USA

Early Bird Registration
$125
Available until Jul 6

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities! Includes Friday night's Hors d'Oevures, Saturday's Box luncheon and Sunday's Breakfast.

Saturday Night Banquet Dinner
$50

You can make your selection in the next section.

Online Registration
$50

Can't attend in person? Reserve your spot for online sessions. Link will be sent morning of.

Student Day Pass (Saturday Only)
$75

For Audiology and SLP Students.

Saturday Box Luncheon (STUDENTS ONLY)
$25

You can make your selection in the next section.

Optional Sunday Tours
$20

You can select your choice (1) of tour in the next section. All start at 11:30am. They are:

1) National Museum of Racing & Hall of Fame

2) Saratoga Automobile Museum

3) Saratoga Springs History Museum

Add a donation for HLAA NYS Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!