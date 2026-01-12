HLAA-NYSA 2026 Conference

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities! Includes Friday night's Hors d'Oevures, Saturday's Box luncheon and Sunday's Breakfast.
You can make your selection in the next section.
Can't attend in person? Reserve your spot for online sessions. Link will be sent morning of.
For Audiology and SLP Students.
You can make your selection in the next section.
You can select your choice (1) of tour in the next section. All start at 11:30am. They are:
1) National Museum of Racing & Hall of Fame
2) Saratoga Automobile Museum
3) Saratoga Springs History Museum
$
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