HLSA Spring '25 Soccer Kit

Official team jersey required for all Travel players for the Spring 2025 season. This high-quality, breathable jersey features the Hartford Lions logo and team colors. Designed for comfort and performance on the field.
✔ Required for all Travel players
✔ Worn during all games
✔ Choose your child's correct size from the dropdown
Note: Jersey is part of the complete kit (jersey, shorts, and socks), which must be worn at all games.
Official team jersey required for all Travel players for the Spring 2025 season. This high-quality, breathable jersey features the Hartford Lions logo and team colors. Designed for comfort and performance on the field.
✔ Required for all Travel players
✔ Worn during all games
✔ Choose your child's correct size from the dropdown
Note: Jersey is part of the complete kit (jersey, shorts, and socks), which must be worn at all games.
Recreational Soccer Kit
$30
This kit is required for all players participating in the Recreational program for the Spring 2025 season. It includes all the essential gear your child needs to play with pride and comfort:
1 Official Hartford Lions Jersey
1 Pair of Coordinated Shorts
1 Pair of Matching Socks
✔ Required for all Recreational players
✔ Designed for comfort and durability
✔ Choose your child's correct size from the dropdown
This kit is required for all players participating in the Recreational program for the Spring 2025 season. It includes all the essential gear your child needs to play with pride and comfort:
1 Official Hartford Lions Jersey
1 Pair of Coordinated Shorts
1 Pair of Matching Socks
✔ Required for all Recreational players
✔ Designed for comfort and durability
✔ Choose your child's correct size from the dropdown
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!