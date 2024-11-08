Hmong Early Childhood Coalition's Silent Auction

A wonderful collection of books created by wonderful authors in collaboration with Hmong Early Childhood Coalition. All books are bilingual. This gift set includes 5 books: 1. How Are You Feeling? by HECC 2. Ja' Favorite Vegetable by May Lee Yang 3. Qhov Ntawd Yuav Tsis Hloov by Gao T. Vang & Jessica Freeberg 4. Kuv Ua Tau (White Hmong) by Bao Vang 5. Let's Help Liam Brush His Teeth by Shelley Houang 2. Ja's Favorite Vegetable by May Lee Yang

A wonderful collection of books created by wonderful authors in collaboration with Hmong Early Childhood Coalition. All books are bilingual. This gift set includes 5 books: 1. How Are You Feeling? by HECC 2. Ja' Favorite Vegetable by May Lee Yang 3. Qhov Ntawd Yuav Tsis Hloov by Gao T. Vang & Jessica Freeberg 4. Kuv Ua Tau (White Hmong) by Bao Vang 5. Let's Help Liam Brush His Teeth by Shelley Houang 2. Ja's Favorite Vegetable by May Lee Yang

More details...