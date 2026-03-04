HMS 2026 8th Grade Well Wishes

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About this event
School-appropriate language and/or photo:
Wording/Photo sizing:
Must fit one Google Slide
School-appropriate language should:
--Be congratulatory, positive, and supportive in tone.
--Avoid slang, inside jokes that could be misinterpreted, sarcasm, or content that references inappropriate themes.
--Exclude any profanity (even abbreviated), suggestive language, references to alcohol/drugs, political messaging, or commercial/business promotion.
--Not single out or reference other students in a way that could be perceived as exclusionary or hurtful.
Photos should:
--Families should be aware that any photo submitted will be included in our Digital Program for the Moving Up Ceremony.
--The program link/QR code is shared with families the day of the ceremony.
--Be age-appropriate and reflect students in a positive, respectful manner.
--Avoid images that include hand gestures, clothing, or settings that would not align with school expectations.
--Not include other students unless families have permission and it is clear the image is appropriate for distribution.
--Be clear, high-quality images suitable for print and/or digital publication.
School-appropriate language and/or photo:
Wording/Photo sizing:
Must fit one Google Slide
School-appropriate language should:
--Be congratulatory, positive, and supportive in tone.
--Avoid slang, inside jokes that could be misinterpreted, sarcasm, or content that references inappropriate themes.
--Exclude any profanity (even abbreviated), suggestive language, references to alcohol/drugs, political messaging, or commercial/business promotion.
--Not single out or reference other students in a way that could be perceived as exclusionary or hurtful.
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