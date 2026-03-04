HMS 2026 8th Grade Well Wishes

School-appropriate language and/or photo:

Wording/Photo sizing:

Must fit one Google Slide



School-appropriate language should:

--Be congratulatory, positive, and supportive in tone.

--Avoid slang, inside jokes that could be misinterpreted, sarcasm, or content that references inappropriate themes.

--Exclude any profanity (even abbreviated), suggestive language, references to alcohol/drugs, political messaging, or commercial/business promotion.

--Not single out or reference other students in a way that could be perceived as exclusionary or hurtful.





Photos should:

--Families should be aware that any photo submitted will be included in our Digital Program for the Moving Up Ceremony.

--The program link/QR code is shared with families the day of the ceremony.

--Be age-appropriate and reflect students in a positive, respectful manner.

--Avoid images that include hand gestures, clothing, or settings that would not align with school expectations.

--Not include other students unless families have permission and it is clear the image is appropriate for distribution.

--Be clear, high-quality images suitable for print and/or digital publication.