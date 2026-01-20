Harborside PTO

HMS Drama Club - Spongebob Playbill Ad Sales

Quarter page ad/message (no pictures) item
Quarter page ad/message (no pictures)
$20

Once purchased please email ad in high resolution JPEG/PNG format to [email protected]
DEADLINE TO SEND AD IS MARCH 3, 2025

Half page ad (pictures allowed) item
Half page ad (pictures allowed)
$30

Once purchased please email ad in high resolution JPEG/PNG format to [email protected]
DEADLINE TO SEND AD IS MARCH 3, 2025

Full Page Ad (pictures allowed) item
Full Page Ad (pictures allowed)
$50

Once purchased please email ad in high resolution JPEG/PNG format to [email protected]
DEADLINE TO SEND AD IS MARCH 3, 2025

Reserved
$150

Reserved

Reserved
$150

Reserved

Reserved
$150

Reserved

