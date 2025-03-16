HMS PE&E and BAB-C/HBS Master Training

Workshop cost is $2100-2350 sliding scale and includes your own NeoNatalie Complete and MamaNatalie - equipment necessary for you to teach these courses yourself in the field. For those paying full tuition ($2350), PremieNatalie and MamaBreast (vital for teaching this program in the field) are also included. Please consider paying the full amount for this program as all proceeds go toward helping women and families in low resource areas have access to safe and compassionate care. Any additional donations above and beyond registration are deeply appreciated. To pay above the minimum fee ($2100), please add the amount as a donation to GMR below. Thank you!

Workshop cost is $2100-2350 sliding scale and includes your own NeoNatalie Complete and MamaNatalie - equipment necessary for you to teach these courses yourself in the field. For those paying full tuition ($2350), PremieNatalie and MamaBreast (vital for teaching this program in the field) are also included. Please consider paying the full amount for this program as all proceeds go toward helping women and families in low resource areas have access to safe and compassionate care. Any additional donations above and beyond registration are deeply appreciated. To pay above the minimum fee ($2100), please add the amount as a donation to GMR below. Thank you!

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