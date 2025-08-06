eventClosed

HMSE STAFF PARKING LOT - HUNGER GAMES

Parking Spot #1
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #2
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #3
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #4
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #5
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #6
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #7
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #8
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #9
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #10
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #11
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #12
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #13
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #14
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #15
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #16
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #17
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #18
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #19
$19

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #20
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #21
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #22
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #23
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #24
$19

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #25
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #26
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #27
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #28
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #29
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #30
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #31
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #32
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #33
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #34
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #35
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #36
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #37
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #38
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #39
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Space #40
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #41
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #42
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #43
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #44
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #45
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #46
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #47
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #48
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #49
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #50
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #51
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #52
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #53
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #54
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #55
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #56
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #57
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #58
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #59
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #60
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #61
$14

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #62
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #63
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #64
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #65
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #66
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

Parking Spot #67
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

If you're ready to risk it all for that spot, just remember:

  • Signal early.
  • Make eye contact (intimidation points count).
  • Ignore the circlers — they're weak.
  • Channel your inner Katniss — this is your arena now.

May the blinker be ever in your favor. 🏹🚗🔥

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing