Hō-on Ōzesshin & 13th Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Jōshū Sasaki Rōshi

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About this event
For full-time participants
Please select this if you wish to pay the registration fee of $500 by check. Make your check payable to "Rinzai-ji Zen Center" and mail it to 2505 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, California 90018
For part-time participants, please select a number of days you will be participating.
Fixed fee for Online participants.
Sesshin Participants Description: Join us for a special catered reception following the 13th Memorial Hansai Ceremony. This gathering welcomes distinguished guests from Japan, including the abbots of Myōkan-ji and Toen-ji. Sesshin participant rate.
Suggested Donation
General Admission Description: Join us for a special catered reception following the 13th Memorial Hansai Ceremony. This gathering welcomes distinguished guests from Japan, including the abbots of Myōkan-ji and Toen-ji.
Reduced fee for Sesshin participants: If you need to stay an extra day before or/and after Sesshin, please select a number of nights you'll be staying.
$
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