Rinzai-ji Zen Center

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Rinzai-ji Zen Center

About this event

Hō-on Ōzesshin & 13th Memorial Ceremony in Honor of Jōshū Sasaki Rōshi

2505 Cimarron St

Los Angeles, CA 90018, USA

Ōzesshin Registration
$500

For full-time participants

Ōzesshin Registration (Pay by Check)
Free

Please select this if you wish to pay the registration fee of $500 by check. Make your check payable to "Rinzai-ji Zen Center" and mail it to 2505 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, California 90018

Ōzesshin Registration Part-time
$100

For part-time participants, please select a number of days you will be participating.

Ōzesshin Registration ONLINE
$200

Fixed fee for Online participants.

Reception
$100

Sesshin Participants Description: Join us for a special catered reception following the 13th Memorial Hansai Ceremony. This gathering welcomes distinguished guests from Japan, including the abbots of Myōkan-ji and Toen-ji. Sesshin participant rate.

Memorial Service Only
$30

Suggested Donation

Reception
$150

General Admission Description: Join us for a special catered reception following the 13th Memorial Hansai Ceremony. This gathering welcomes distinguished guests from Japan, including the abbots of Myōkan-ji and Toen-ji.

Accommodation at Rinzai-ji
$30

Reduced fee for Sesshin participants: If you need to stay an extra day before or/and after Sesshin, please select a number of nights you'll be staying.

Add a donation for Rinzai-ji Zen Center

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