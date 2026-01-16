Supporting Homeowner Education and HOA Reform in Florida

HOA Reform League, Inc. is a Florida based nonprofit organization focused on homeowner education, legislative advocacy, and public accountability related to homeowner associations.



This campaign supports ongoing efforts to educate homeowners on their rights and responsibilities, elevate documented homeowner concerns to policymakers, and promote transparency and fair enforcement within HOA governed communities.



Contributions help sustain educational outreach, research, public engagement, and event and rally coordination that advance informed and meaningful reform.



All donations directly support the mission of HOA Reform League, Inc.