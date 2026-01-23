Hoagie Sale

Hosted by
About this event
Hoagies are made on a 12” fresh Hearth Bakery roll with lettuce and tomato. Add free sides below.
Hoagies are made on a 12” fresh Hearth Bakery roll with lettuce and tomato. Add free sides below.
no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please
no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please
no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please
no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!