Senior Adult Activity Center Of Indian Valley

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Senior Adult Activity Center Of Indian Valley

About this event

Hoagie Sale

259 N 2nd St

Souderton, PA 18964, USA

Italian Hoagie
$10

Hoagies are made on a 12” fresh Hearth Bakery roll with lettuce and tomato. Add free sides below.

Turkey Hoagie
$10

Hoagies are made on a 12” fresh Hearth Bakery roll with lettuce and tomato. Add free sides below.

Side of Mayo
Free

no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please

Side of Oil & Vinegar
Free

no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please

Side of Onions
Free

no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please

Side of Hot Peppers
Free

no more than one per # of hoagies ordered please

Add a donation for Senior Adult Activity Center Of Indian Valley

$

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