Bakersville Volunteer Fire Co

Hosted by

Bakersville Volunteer Fire Co

About this event

Hoagie Sale - PRE-SALE for First Day of Trout

2341 Sr4001

Somerset, PA 15501, USA

14" Lebanon Bologna Hoagie item
14" Lebanon Bologna Hoagie
$10

Marianna’s is proud to team up with Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats for our newest hoagie flavor that you will be sure to love. Seltzer’s Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna hoagie is paired with our Sweet & Sassy Mayo for a flavor combination your taste buds will fall in love with.

14" Italian Hogie item
14" Italian Hogie
$10

A crowd favorite! Peppered and Capicola Ham along with Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, topped off with fresh Provolone Cheese and crunchy mild pepper rings.

14" Ham Club Hogie item
14" Ham Club Hogie
$10

A classic: the Imported Ham is the star of this show, with the sliced bacon and Virginia Baked Ham as supporting cast. American Cheese and pickles complement the mayo dressing.

14" Ham & Swiss Hoagie item
14" Ham & Swiss Hoagie
$10

A different kind of ham sandwich, simple but with a bold flavor: the Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Sauce add that extra zing to the Virginia Baked Ham, along with the Italian dressing.

14" Roast Beef Hoagie item
14" Roast Beef Hoagie
$10

A heartier affair: the flavorful Roast Beef is the mainstay of this sandwich, with support from the Provolone Cheese and Horseradish sauce. A winning combination!

14" All American Hoagie item
14" All American Hoagie
$10

The culmination of American and Italian sandwich cuisine, as simple as it is tasty: Salami, Ham, Bologna and American Cheese!

14" Turkey Hoagie item
14" Turkey Hoagie
$10

Yearning for a delicious turkey sandwich? We got you covered! The Roasted Turkey Breast in this sandwich goes great with Provolone Cheese and some Hellman's mayo, plus Marianna's Italian Dressing.

14" Traditional item
14" Traditional
$10

Also called "The Original," this one's old school: Genoa Salami, Imported Ham, and Provolone Cheese. Marianna's original recipe still stands strong!

14" Three Cheese Hoagie item
14" Three Cheese Hoagie
$10

No meat? No problem! With this delicious combination of Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheeses with some peppers and pickles, you'll be in for a real treat!

14" Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie item
14" Smoked Ham & Cheddar Hoagie
$10

Love a ham & cheese hoagie but looking for something different? This one's a hit: the cheese is Cheddar, the ham is Smoked, and the sauce is Sweet & Sassy! You won't regret it.

Lays Potato Chips - Snack Size item
Lays Potato Chips - Snack Size
$1

Classic Lays Potato Chips

Coke item
Coke
$1

Coca Cola

Diet Coke item
Diet Coke
$1

Diet Coke

Pepsi item
Pepsi
$1

Pepsi

Dasani Bottled Water item
Dasani Bottled Water
$1

Dasani Bottled Water

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