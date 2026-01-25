Hoagie Sale - PRE-SALE for First Day of Trout

Hosted by
About this event
Somerset, PA 15501, USA
Marianna’s is proud to team up with Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats for our newest hoagie flavor that you will be sure to love. Seltzer’s Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna hoagie is paired with our Sweet & Sassy Mayo for a flavor combination your taste buds will fall in love with.
A crowd favorite! Peppered and Capicola Ham along with Genoa Salami and Pepperoni, topped off with fresh Provolone Cheese and crunchy mild pepper rings.
A classic: the Imported Ham is the star of this show, with the sliced bacon and Virginia Baked Ham as supporting cast. American Cheese and pickles complement the mayo dressing.
A different kind of ham sandwich, simple but with a bold flavor: the Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Sauce add that extra zing to the Virginia Baked Ham, along with the Italian dressing.
A heartier affair: the flavorful Roast Beef is the mainstay of this sandwich, with support from the Provolone Cheese and Horseradish sauce. A winning combination!
The culmination of American and Italian sandwich cuisine, as simple as it is tasty: Salami, Ham, Bologna and American Cheese!
Yearning for a delicious turkey sandwich? We got you covered! The Roasted Turkey Breast in this sandwich goes great with Provolone Cheese and some Hellman's mayo, plus Marianna's Italian Dressing.
Also called "The Original," this one's old school: Genoa Salami, Imported Ham, and Provolone Cheese. Marianna's original recipe still stands strong!
No meat? No problem! With this delicious combination of Provolone, American, and Swiss Cheeses with some peppers and pickles, you'll be in for a real treat!
Love a ham & cheese hoagie but looking for something different? This one's a hit: the cheese is Cheddar, the ham is Smoked, and the sauce is Sweet & Sassy! You won't regret it.
Classic Lays Potato Chips
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Dasani Bottled Water
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!