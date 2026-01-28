Hoap Inc

Offered by

Hoap Inc

About this shop

HOAP Online Essentials

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Speak Up. Speak Out. Break the Silence. Long-Sleeve T-Shirt


Make a bold statement with purpose. This ethically and sustainably made long-sleeve t-shirt is designed to spark conversation while supporting HOAP’s mission to uplift youth, young mothers, and families.


Featuring bold white lettering on the front (Speak Up) and back (Speak Out. Break the Silence.), this shirt is comfortable, durable, and made for everyday wear.


Available Colors:

Burgundy, Baby Blue, Black, Hunter Green, Orange, Red, and Royal Blue


Available Sizes:

Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, and 2XL


Every purchase helps support HOAP programs and community initiatives.


Wear the message. Make an impact.

Add a donation for Hoap Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!