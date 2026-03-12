Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps 2026 Golf Outing

About this event
9 holes of Golf.
Banquet Dinner.
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
Banquet Dinner
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Golf is not included
9 Holes of Golf ( Team of 4)
Banquet Dinner
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
One hole sponsor
9 Holes of Golf ( Team of 4)
Banquet Dinner
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
One hole sponsor
Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media
Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media
Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media
$
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