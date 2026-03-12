Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corp

Hosted by

Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corp

About this event

Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps 2026 Golf Outing

515 Duncan Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07306, USA

Golf Player
$100

9 holes of Golf.

Banquet Dinner.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Spectator
$50

Banquet Dinner

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Golf is not included

Mile Square
$15,000

9 Holes of Golf ( Team of 4)

Banquet Dinner

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

One hole sponsor

Lackawanna
$10,000

9 Holes of Golf ( Team of 4)

Banquet Dinner

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

One hole sponsor

Elysian Park
$10,000

Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media

Church Square Park
$500

Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media

Castle Point
$300

Golf Hole Sponsorship and Social Media

Add a donation for Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corp

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