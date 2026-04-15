HOBY NY East 2026 - Shoutouts

Add a special message for your student in the 2026 HOBY NY East program book! Shoutouts are short notes (about 250 characters) that share your pride, encouragement, or support—something your student can look back on and remember.

Examples:

• “We are so proud of you and all your hard work. Enjoy every moment of this experience—you’ve earned it!”

• “Congratulations on being selected for HOBY! Keep being a leader and always believe in yourself. We love you!”