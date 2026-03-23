Hockinson Hoops Club Cornhole Tournament at Cloverlane

About this event
Adult cornhole tournament entry includes dinner, and has a 3 game minimum. If your partner is paying separately, they will also need to register and make payment under their registration. Please include their name with your submission either way.
Youth Cornhole Tournament entry includes dinner, and has a 2 game minimum. If your child's partner is paying separately, their parent will also need to register them and make payment under their registration. Please include their name with your submission either way.
Come cheer on your favorite Cornhole teams, and soak up the electric vibe of this can’t‑miss community event! Your entry ticket includes dinner, so bring your appetite too!
Kids, get ready to cheer, and dance the night away! Come root for your favorite Cornhole teams, show off your moves, and have a blast with friends. Dinner is included, so you’ll have plenty of fuel for all the fun.
Little ones are welcome!
Kids ages 4 and under can join the fun for free (as non players). Just be sure to add a complimentary “Little Friends” ticket to your order so we have plenty of dinner and can make sure everyone is happily fed.
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