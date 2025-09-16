Hocus Pocus in the Pines

Flying solo? Channel your inner Thackery Binx and wander into the woods with a curious heart. This ticket is perfect for friendly souls who want to cozy up under the stars, snack on something sweet, and make a few spellbinding connections with new friends.
You and your ride-or-die are giving Max and Dani energy. Whether you're dodging witches or just sharing a blanket and a bag of popcorn, this ticket is made for pairs who love a little mischief, snacks, and saving Salem before the sun comes up.
You must be the witches. This trio ticket is designed for spell-casting squads who cackle louder together. Whether you're Winifred with all the plans, Sarah getting distracted by literally everything, or Mary sniffing out the fun, this is your time to run amok through the pines in perfect chaos.
Need a chair? We have some in our gear library! Add one here so that we know to bring one for you the night of the event!
*This is an add-on and does not take the place of a ticket for this event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!