Hodag Hustle 2026 Team Camping Registration

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About this event
Rhinelander, WI 54501
This is for ONE camping registration for a family only with a Motorhome OR Vehicle + Towable Camper/Trailer. If there is an additional tent being pitched, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.
This is for ONE camping registration for a Camper Van. If there is a tent in addition to a Camper Van, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.
This is for ONE camping registration for a Vehicle + Tent. If there is a tent in addition to Vehicle + Tent, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.
This is for one site for a tent only (example: family brings a Camper Van and one tent. This would require a registration for a Camper Van site AND an additional Tent Only site). This does not include space for a vehicle.
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