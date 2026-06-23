A cartoonish green monster with large eyes and sharp teeth is centered within a purple circular background with an orange border, with the words "HODAG HUSTLE" written above and below the monster.
Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

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Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

Sales closed

Hodag Hustle 2026 Team Camping Registration

5403 Spider Lake Rd

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Motorhome or Vehicle + Towable Camper/Trailer Site
$25

This is for ONE camping registration for a family only with a Motorhome OR Vehicle + Towable Camper/Trailer. If there is an additional tent being pitched, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.

Camper Van
$15

This is for ONE camping registration for a Camper Van. If there is a tent in addition to a Camper Van, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.

Vehicle + Tent
$15

This is for ONE camping registration for a Vehicle + Tent. If there is a tent in addition to Vehicle + Tent, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.

Tent ONLY (no vehicle)
$10

This is for one site for a tent only (example: family brings a Camper Van and one tent. This would require a registration for a Camper Van site AND an additional Tent Only site). This does not include space for a vehicle.

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