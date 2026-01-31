Hog Vault Collectibles

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Limited Edition - Boil for a Cause in Cumberland, RI. March 29, 2026. Only 12 of these were produced!
This limited-edition festival hat brings the fun energy of our Hogs on the Half Shell booth straight to your head!
Key Features:
The Story Behind the Design:
Our “Hogs on the Half Shell” theme is a creative mash-up of Southern BBQ pork (“Hogs”) and classic New England seafood shack vibes (“Half Shell”). The pig represents our signature smoky, flavorful BBQ roots, while the lobster nods to the fresh coastal seafood twist we’re bringing to Hogs for the Cause this year in New Orleans. It’s all about bold flavors, good times, and most importantly — supporting families battling pediatric cancer through fun, high-impact culinary events.
Wear it loud and proud at the festival, backyard cookouts, or anywhere you want to show your support for House of Hogs!
Proceeds from every hat sold go directly to House of Hogs, Inc. — helping families affected by pediatric cancer.
This exclusive Navy Blue snapback is part of our ultra-limited “Hogs on the Half Shell” collection — only 12 pieces were made for the 2026 Hogs for the Cause festival.
Key Features:
The Story:
Our “Hogs on the Half Shell” theme creatively blends Southern BBQ pork with classic New England seafood shack flavors. The smiling pig represents our smoky hog roots, while the bright lobster pays tribute to the fresh “half shell” seafood concept we’re bringing to New Orleans this year. It’s fun, flavorful, and 100% mission-driven.
Wear this ultra-rare hat knowing you own one of only twelve in existence. Perfect for the festival, backyard BBQs, or everyday adventures while showing your support for families battling pediatric cancer.
Proceeds from every sale go directly to House of Hogs, Inc.
Introducing the sleek Black edition of our ultra-rare “Hogs on the Half Shell” snapback — only 12 of these were ever made.
Key Features:
The Story:
This limited-edition hat captures the spirit of our “Hogs on the Half Shell” booth — a creative fusion of Southern hogs (BBQ) and New England-style seafood. The cheerful pig nods to our barbecue heritage, while the bold lobster celebrates the fresh coastal “half shell” twist we’re serving up at Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans.
With only 12 pieces produced, this black beauty is truly one-of-a-kind. Grab yours before they’re gone and help us raise funds for families facing pediatric cancer.
Proceeds from every sale go directly to House of Hogs, Inc.
Spicy, bold, and straight outta Chicago. This limited-edition Giardiniera snapback brings heat to your fit and heart to your cause. 🔥
Cool, classic, and straight outta Chicago. The Sweet Peppers snapback is your mellow mustard-yellow flex with a mission.
Cool, classic, and straight outta Chicago. The Sweet Peppers snapback is your mellow mustard-yellow flex with a mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!