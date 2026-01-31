Hog Vault Collectibles

This limited-edition festival hat brings the fun energy of our Hogs on the Half Shell booth straight to your head!

Key Features:

Bold white embroidered front: “HOGS ON THE HALF SHELL”

Playful embroidered orange lobster on the right side

Cute pink pig logo on the left side

Navy blue crown with contrasting green underbrim for a fresh pop

Comfortable structured fit with adjustable snapback closure

Durable, high-quality cotton twill fabric

Unisex design – perfect for adults and kids alike

The Story Behind the Design:

Our “Hogs on the Half Shell” theme is a creative mash-up of Southern BBQ pork (“Hogs”) and classic New England seafood shack vibes (“Half Shell”). The pig represents our signature smoky, flavorful BBQ roots, while the lobster nods to the fresh coastal seafood twist we’re bringing to Hogs for the Cause this year in New Orleans. It’s all about bold flavors, good times, and most importantly — supporting families battling pediatric cancer through fun, high-impact culinary events.





Wear it loud and proud at the festival, backyard cookouts, or anywhere you want to show your support for House of Hogs!





Proceeds from every hat sold go directly to House of Hogs, Inc. — helping families affected by pediatric cancer.