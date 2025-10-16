2025 Hog Wild for VSW - Silent Auction

Sales closed

Kate Spade New York Handbag
$235

Starting bid

A timeless addition to any wardrobe, this Kate Spade New York leather handbag blends sophistication with everyday functionality.


This beautifully structured bag features:

  • Soft pebble-grain leather in a light mint hue
  • Gold-tone hardware and signature logo detailing
  • A top handle and detachable strap for versatile wear
  • Multiple compartments with a secure zip closure

Perfect for both professional and casual outings, this designer piece delivers classic elegance and lasting quality.


Your bid supports meaningful programs that create opportunity and inclusion for adults with disabilities through VSW.


Start bidding and take home a touch of Kate Spade elegance!

Elevated All-Inclusive Hyatt Resort Getaway for Two
$1,775

Starting bid

Experience tropical luxury with a 5-day, 4-night stay for two at one of the world-class Hyatt or Dreams Resorts in stunning destinations such as Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico, or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.


Your trip for two includes:

  • 5 days / 4 nights in a studio room at one of the participating resorts
  • All-inclusive dining, snacks, and beverages (including alcohol)
  • Non-motorized resort activities
  • Gratuities and hotel taxes

Enjoy pristine beaches, exceptional service, and an elevated all-inclusive experience designed for relaxation and adventure.


Estimated Value: Priceless

Terms:

  • Land only (airfare not included)
  • Valid for 18 months from the date of issue
  • Minimum 60-day advance reservation required
  • Holiday and peak season travel may require an additional fee


Your bid supports life-changing programs for adults with disabilities through VSW.


Start bidding and treat yourself to paradise!

Framed Taylor & Travis “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs"
$175

Starting bid

This beautifully framed collector’s piece celebrates one of pop culture’s most iconic moments — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s championship embrace.


The display includes:

  • High-quality action and performance photos
  • A memorable post-game photo of Taylor and Travis
  • A custom nameplate with the quote “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”
  • Professionally matted and framed for display

A perfect addition for any Swiftie, Chiefs fan, or collector who loves the crossover of music and sports history.

Signature 1928 Pearl & Crystal Bracelet
$35

Starting bid

Add timeless elegance to your collection with this Signature 1928 Collection bracelet.


This beautifully crafted piece features:

  • Double strands of lustrous faux pearls
  • A teardrop pearl centerpiece surrounded by sparkling crystals
  • Gold-tone accents for a refined vintage finish

Perfect for formal events, evening wear, or adding a touch of classic sophistication to any outfit.


Your bid supports programs that create purpose, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW.


Start bidding and add a timeless sparkle to your style!

2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Scorecard Signed - Pat Hughes
$350

Starting bid

Celebrate the moment that broke a 108-year drought! This framed collector’s display features:

  • The official Pat Hughes scorecard from Game 7 of the 2016 World Series
  • Authentic signature from Cubs broadcaster Pat Hughes
  • A replica World Series ticket
  • A dynamic photo collage of the Cubs’ championship celebration
  • Professionally matted and framed in Cubs blue and red

This piece captures one of the greatest moments in Chicago sports history, a must-have for any Cubs fan or baseball memorabilia collector.


Why it matters:
Every bid supports VSW mission to provide purpose-driven work, education, and inclusion opportunities for adults with disabilities in the Fox Valley.


Start bidding now and own a piece of Cubs history while helping change lives!

Michael Jordan Framed Display
$295

Starting bid

Own a piece of basketball history with this framed Michael Jordan display, featuring:

  • An authentic piece of the Chicago Bulls floor used in Chicago Stadium (1987–1994)
  • A game-used warm-up pants swatch from Michael Jordan
  • Dual mini replicas of Jordan’s iconic sneakers
  • A legendary photo capturing his mid-air dunk

Professionally matted in bold Bulls red and black, this piece honors the greatest player in basketball history, a true collector’s item for any sports fan.


Proceeds benefit programs that empower adults with disabilities through education, community, and purpose.


Start bidding today and bring home greatness!

Cabo San Lucas Getaway for Two
$1,150

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with eight days and seven nights in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Stay at your choice of two world-class resorts:

  • Hacienda del Mar Resort & Spa
  • Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa

Your trip for two includes:

  • 8 days / 7 nights accommodations
  • All room-related taxes

Relax by the ocean, explore the desert landscape, and enjoy luxury accommodations overlooking the Sea of Cortez.


Estimated Value: Priceless

Terms:

  • Land only (airfare not included)
  • Valid for 18 months from the date of issue
  • Blackout dates apply (Dec 23–Jan 2)
  • One traveler must be 25 years or older

Your bid supports programs that empower adults with disabilities to live, learn, and work with purpose through VSW.


Start bidding and plan your escape to Cabo!

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Collage
$175

Starting bid

Celebrate the legend of Jimmy Buffett with this vibrant framed collage featuring iconic album covers and imagery from his unforgettable career.


This collector’s piece includes:

  • Over 20 classic album covers spanning decades of music
  • A striking photo of Buffett surfing, complete with his signature style
  • High-quality framing with tropical beach tones that capture the spirit of Margaritaville

Perfect for any Parrothead or music lover who wants to honor the life and legacy of one of America’s most beloved storytellers.


Your bid supports programs that create purpose, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW.


Start bidding and bring a little Margaritaville home!

Modern Grand Slam Champions
$175

Starting bid

Celebrate the legends of golf with this framed Modern Grand Slam Champions display, featuring the six golfers who achieved victories in all four major tournaments, The Masters, U.S. Open, British Open, and PGA Championship.


This elegant piece includes:

  • Classic and modern images of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy
  • Official logos of all four major championships
  • A detailed gold plaque highlighting each player’s championship wins

Framed in rich wood tones with professional matting, this collectible captures a century of golf greatness and timeless athletic achievement.


Your bid helps VSW create opportunity and community inclusion for adults with disabilities across the Fox Valley.


Start bidding today and take home a piece of golf history!

Abraham Lincoln Framed Quote Display
$160

Starting bid

Honor one of America’s greatest leaders with this framed Abraham Lincoln collectible, featuring a timeless portrait and one of his most powerful quotes:

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

This piece includes:

  • A classic sepia-toned portrait of President Abraham Lincoln
  • A replica of his signature
  • A bold quote plaque
  • Professionally matted and framed in warm, vintage tones

A meaningful addition for any history lover, office, or patriotic collection.


Your bid supports programs that empower adults with disabilities through education, work, and community inclusion at VSW.


Start bidding today and bring home a piece of American inspiration!

Mamba Forever – Kobe & Jordan
$160

Starting bid

A tribute to two basketball legends — Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.


This framed display features:

  • A powerful photo of the two icons facing off
  • Dual replica signatures of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan
  • A custom plaque titled “Mamba Forever”, honoring their legacy and mutual respect

Beautifully matted and framed, this collector’s piece captures one of the most iconic rivalries and brotherhoods in NBA history.


Your bid supports VSW’s mission to empower adults with disabilities through purpose and community.


Start bidding now and honor greatness!

Kansas City Chiefs 4-Time Super Bowl Champions
$250

Starting bid

Celebrate the Chiefs' dynasty with this framed tribute featuring:

  • Images of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce
  • Replica Super Bowl tickets from all four championship wins
  • A bold Kansas City logo and detailed team highlights

Beautifully framed under UV glass, this piece honors one of the greatest runs in modern NFL history — perfect for any Chiefs fan or football collector.


Your bid supports programs that build purpose and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW


Start bidding today and take home a piece of Chiefs glory!

