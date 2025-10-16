2025 Hog Wild for VSW - Silent Auction

325 Main St, Batavia, IL 60510, USA
Starting bid
A timeless addition to any wardrobe, this Kate Spade New York leather handbag blends sophistication with everyday functionality.
This beautifully structured bag features:
Perfect for both professional and casual outings, this designer piece delivers classic elegance and lasting quality.
Your bid supports meaningful programs that create opportunity and inclusion for adults with disabilities through VSW.
Start bidding and take home a touch of Kate Spade elegance!
Starting bid
Experience tropical luxury with a 5-day, 4-night stay for two at one of the world-class Hyatt or Dreams Resorts in stunning destinations such as Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico, or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Your trip for two includes:
Enjoy pristine beaches, exceptional service, and an elevated all-inclusive experience designed for relaxation and adventure.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Terms:
Your bid supports life-changing programs for adults with disabilities through VSW.
Start bidding and treat yourself to paradise!
Starting bid
This beautifully framed collector’s piece celebrates one of pop culture’s most iconic moments — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s championship embrace.
The display includes:
A perfect addition for any Swiftie, Chiefs fan, or collector who loves the crossover of music and sports history.
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your collection with this Signature 1928 Collection bracelet.
This beautifully crafted piece features:
Perfect for formal events, evening wear, or adding a touch of classic sophistication to any outfit.
Your bid supports programs that create purpose, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW.
Start bidding and add a timeless sparkle to your style!
Starting bid
Celebrate the moment that broke a 108-year drought! This framed collector’s display features:
This piece captures one of the greatest moments in Chicago sports history, a must-have for any Cubs fan or baseball memorabilia collector.
Why it matters:
Every bid supports VSW mission to provide purpose-driven work, education, and inclusion opportunities for adults with disabilities in the Fox Valley.
Start bidding now and own a piece of Cubs history while helping change lives!
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with this framed Michael Jordan display, featuring:
Professionally matted in bold Bulls red and black, this piece honors the greatest player in basketball history, a true collector’s item for any sports fan.
Proceeds benefit programs that empower adults with disabilities through education, community, and purpose.
Start bidding today and bring home greatness!
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with eight days and seven nights in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Stay at your choice of two world-class resorts:
Your trip for two includes:
Relax by the ocean, explore the desert landscape, and enjoy luxury accommodations overlooking the Sea of Cortez.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Terms:
Your bid supports programs that empower adults with disabilities to live, learn, and work with purpose through VSW.
Start bidding and plan your escape to Cabo!
Starting bid
Celebrate the legend of Jimmy Buffett with this vibrant framed collage featuring iconic album covers and imagery from his unforgettable career.
This collector’s piece includes:
Perfect for any Parrothead or music lover who wants to honor the life and legacy of one of America’s most beloved storytellers.
Your bid supports programs that create purpose, inclusion, and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW.
Start bidding and bring a little Margaritaville home!
Starting bid
Celebrate the legends of golf with this framed Modern Grand Slam Champions display, featuring the six golfers who achieved victories in all four major tournaments, The Masters, U.S. Open, British Open, and PGA Championship.
This elegant piece includes:
Framed in rich wood tones with professional matting, this collectible captures a century of golf greatness and timeless athletic achievement.
Your bid helps VSW create opportunity and community inclusion for adults with disabilities across the Fox Valley.
Start bidding today and take home a piece of golf history!
Starting bid
Honor one of America’s greatest leaders with this framed Abraham Lincoln collectible, featuring a timeless portrait and one of his most powerful quotes:
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
This piece includes:
A meaningful addition for any history lover, office, or patriotic collection.
Your bid supports programs that empower adults with disabilities through education, work, and community inclusion at VSW.
Start bidding today and bring home a piece of American inspiration!
Starting bid
A tribute to two basketball legends — Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
This framed display features:
Beautifully matted and framed, this collector’s piece captures one of the most iconic rivalries and brotherhoods in NBA history.
Your bid supports VSW’s mission to empower adults with disabilities through purpose and community.
Start bidding now and honor greatness!
Starting bid
Celebrate the Chiefs' dynasty with this framed tribute featuring:
Beautifully framed under UV glass, this piece honors one of the greatest runs in modern NFL history — perfect for any Chiefs fan or football collector.
Your bid supports programs that build purpose and opportunity for adults with disabilities through VSW
Start bidding today and take home a piece of Chiefs glory!
