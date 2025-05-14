Hogs and Kisses of Texas Animal Sanctuary's Shop

Shipping item
Shipping
$10

If you need for us to ship to you, please add this item to your order. Local pick up in Denton or Sanger available.

Original HKOT T-shirt - Heather Purple item
Original HKOT T-shirt - Heather Purple
$25

Our first official T-shirt! Available in S, M, L, XL. See other item for bigger sizes.

Original HKOT T-shirt - Heather Purple - Bigger Sizes item
Original HKOT T-shirt - Heather Purple - Bigger Sizes
$27

Our first official T-shirt! Available in XXL and 3XL. See other item for smaller sizes. Email us for bigger sizes, we will get them for you!

Snack Supervisor Kids T-Shirt item
Snack Supervisor Kids T-Shirt
$18

Our first official kids T-shirt! Available in 2T, 3T, 4T and 5/6 for toddlers, and Youth X-Small, Youth Small, Youth Medium, and Youth Large.

Plushie - Undecorated item
Plushie - Undecorated
$10

Hand-made plushie made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay.

Plushie - Decorated item
Plushie - Decorated
$20

Hand-made plushie made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay and our friend Bonnie.

Pocket Pig item
Pocket Pig
$5

Hand-made pocket pig made by board member Laurie.

Pig Ornament item
Pig Ornament
$5

Hand-made Pig ornament made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay and our friend Bonnie.

Official HKOT Bracelet item
Official HKOT Bracelet
$5

Help support our animals by purchasing an official HKOT bracelet.

Woof Rags - Dog Bandana item
Woof Rags - Dog Bandana
$3

Stylish pets wear our dog bandanas.

HKOT Animals Sticker Sheet item
HKOT Animals Sticker Sheet
$2

Sticker sheet featuring HKOT animals. 8 stickers per sheet. Price per sheet.

HKOT T-shirt - Rainbow Edition - Black item
HKOT T-shirt - Rainbow Edition - Black
$25

The official T-shirt of Pride month and Drag Bingo! Available in S, M, L, XL. See other item for bigger sizes.

HKOT T-shirt - Rainbow Edition - Black - Bigger Sizes item
HKOT T-shirt - Rainbow Edition - Black - Bigger Sizes
$27

The official T-shirt of Pride month and Drag Bingo! Available in XXL and 3XL. See other item for smaller sizes. Email us for bigger sizes, we will get them for you!

HKOT 2025 Calendar - SALE! item
HKOT 2025 Calendar - SALE!
$5

HKOT 2025 Calendar. By it for the photos and support your favorite sanctuary!

Farm Fresh Eggs item
Farm Fresh Eggs
$5

Buy our farm fresh eggs and support our animals. Our hens free roam. Price for a dozen. Local pickup in Sanger or Denton only. We cannot ship eggs.

