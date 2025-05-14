Hogs and Kisses of Texas Animal Sanctuary's Shop

If you need for us to ship to you, please add this item to your order. Local pick up in Denton or Sanger available.
Our first official T-shirt! Available in S, M, L, XL. See other item for bigger sizes.
Our first official T-shirt! Available in XXL and 3XL. See other item for smaller sizes. Email us for bigger sizes, we will get them for you!
Our first official kids T-shirt! Available in 2T, 3T, 4T and 5/6 for toddlers, and Youth X-Small, Youth Small, Youth Medium, and Youth Large.
Hand-made plushie made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay.
Hand-made plushie made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay and our friend Bonnie.
Hand-made pocket pig made by board member Laurie.
Hand-made Pig ornament made by the pigs' Grandma, Betty Kay and our friend Bonnie.
Help support our animals by purchasing an official HKOT bracelet.
Stylish pets wear our dog bandanas.
Sticker sheet featuring HKOT animals. 8 stickers per sheet. Price per sheet.
The official T-shirt of Pride month and Drag Bingo! Available in S, M, L, XL. See other item for bigger sizes.
The official T-shirt of Pride month and Drag Bingo! Available in XXL and 3XL. See other item for smaller sizes. Email us for bigger sizes, we will get them for you!
HKOT 2025 Calendar. By it for the photos and support your favorite sanctuary!
Buy our farm fresh eggs and support our animals. Our hens free roam. Price for a dozen. Local pickup in Sanger or Denton only. We cannot ship eggs.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing