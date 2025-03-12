HOH5k 2025

Platinum includes:
- 20 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Premium location for logo on the front of official Race Shirts.
- Premium location for logo on official
Start/Finishing Line Banner.
- Race Day specific announcements.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Platinum includes:
- 20 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Premium location for logo on the front of official Race Shirts.
- Premium location for logo on official
Start/Finishing Line Banner.
- Race Day specific announcements.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
Gold includes:
- 8 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Race Day specific announcements.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Gold includes:
- 8 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Race Day specific announcements.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Silver Sponsorship
$500
Silver includes:
- 4 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Silver includes:
- 4 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Business logo on back of official Race Shirts.
- Logo and business hyperlink on
HOH5k race website.
- Logo and business hyperlink on the
Post 12186 website.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Bronze includes:
- 2 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Bronze includes:
- 2 Complimentary Race Entries.
- Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner.
-Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth.
- Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Add a donation for Oldsmar Cares
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!