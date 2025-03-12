Hosted by

Oldsmar Cares

About this event

HOH5k 2025

101 State St E

Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
Platinum includes: - 20 Complimentary Race Entries. - Premium location for logo on the front of official Race Shirts. - Premium location for logo on official Start/Finishing Line Banner. - Race Day specific announcements. - Business logo on back of official Race Shirts. - Logo and business hyperlink on HOH5k race website. - Logo and business hyperlink on the Post 12186 website. - Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner. -Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth. - Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
Gold includes: - 8 Complimentary Race Entries. - Race Day specific announcements. - Business logo on back of official Race Shirts. - Logo and business hyperlink on HOH5k race website. - Logo and business hyperlink on the Post 12186 website. - Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner. -Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth. - Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Silver Sponsorship
$500
Silver includes: - 4 Complimentary Race Entries. - Business logo on back of official Race Shirts. - Logo and business hyperlink on HOH5k race website. - Logo and business hyperlink on the Post 12186 website. - Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner. -Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth. - Put your promo items in our swag bags.
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Bronze includes: - 2 Complimentary Race Entries. - Logo on official Race Sponsor Banner. -Dedicated space on race day for a promotional booth. - Put your promo items in our swag bags.
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