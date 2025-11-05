HOHOHOE's 12/13

Hosted by
General Entry for a couple (2 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must check in together.
General Entry for a throuple (3 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must all check in together.
General Entry for 1 feminine identifying member, if received AFTER 10p the night before the event.
General Entry for 1 masculine identifying member, after Tier #1 is sold out.
MUST BE A PLATINUM MEMBER TO PURCHASE
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one attendee. **If you purchase this ticket (or multiples) and are not a Platinum member, the money will be refunded to you and you will need to purchase the appropriate ticket type.
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*bed is located inside the house off the kitchen with screens up.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (not to keep)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
(no overnights)
Benefits Include:
$200/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
