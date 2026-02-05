Inet Entertainment Corp

Hosted by

Inet Entertainment Corp

About this event

H.O.I. Sponsorship/Vendor 2026

40 Almont St

Boston, MA 02126, USA

Tier 1 Supporter
$500

Community Care Supporter
Helps cover basic festival needs, including supplies, permits, and small operational costs that allow the HOI Festival to remain free, safe, and accessible for families.

Tier 2 Exceptional Friends
$1,000

Program & Outreach Support
Funds community outreach, volunteer coordination, and materials, helping connect families to the festival and ensuring smooth on-site support throughout the day.

Tier 3 Community Engagement
$2,500

Youth Activities & Engagement Support

Supports games, toys, face painting, and interactive activities for children, creating a joyful, welcoming space where kids can play, laugh, and feel cared for.

Tier 4 Bronze
$5,000

Food & Family Experience Support

Covers food for families, hydration, and hospitality needs, helping ensure attendees are nourished, comfortable, and able to fully enjoy the festival experience.

Tier 5 Silver
$10,000

Festival Infrastructure & Artist Support
Helps fund tents, staging, sound, and equipment, while also supporting fair compensation for local artists and performers, ensuring a high-quality, community-centered event.

Tier 6 Gold
$20,000

Headliner & Community Impact Partner
Provides major support for headliner compensation, large-scale logistics, and overall festival execution, helping sustain the HOI Festival’s mission of healing, inspiration, and community care.

Vendor w/table & chair
$250
Vendor
$200

Bring your own Table/Chairs

Financial Hardship Vendor
$150

Festival Financial Hardship

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