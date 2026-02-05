H.O.I. Sponsorship/Vendor 2026

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About this event
Community Care Supporter
Helps cover basic festival needs, including supplies, permits, and small operational costs that allow the HOI Festival to remain free, safe, and accessible for families.
Program & Outreach Support
Funds community outreach, volunteer coordination, and materials, helping connect families to the festival and ensuring smooth on-site support throughout the day.
Youth Activities & Engagement Support
Supports games, toys, face painting, and interactive activities for children, creating a joyful, welcoming space where kids can play, laugh, and feel cared for.
Food & Family Experience Support
Covers food for families, hydration, and hospitality needs, helping ensure attendees are nourished, comfortable, and able to fully enjoy the festival experience.
Festival Infrastructure & Artist Support
Helps fund tents, staging, sound, and equipment, while also supporting fair compensation for local artists and performers, ensuring a high-quality, community-centered event.
Headliner & Community Impact Partner
Provides major support for headliner compensation, large-scale logistics, and overall festival execution, helping sustain the HOI Festival’s mission of healing, inspiration, and community care.
Bring your own Table/Chairs
Festival Financial Hardship
$
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