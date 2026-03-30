Holding Truth: The Living Legacy of Women Veterans

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About this event
"Honoring the past. Investing in the future"
Premier Logo placement on:
*Event materials & signage
*Social media recognition posts
*Verbal recognition dudring event
*Opportunity to include branded materials at event
*Featured acknowledgement within the Texas Legacy Hall program or display
"Supporting stories that deserve to be seen"
Logo placement on:
*Event flyer (digital)
*Social media sponsor highlight
*Recognition during event
*Option to include small promotional materials
"Standing with those who served"
Name listed on:
*Event materials
*Social media thank-you post
*Option to include small promotional materials
We will have a community resource table for vendors to place pamphlets, cards, or postcards. We would like vendors to join as guests but have the option to promote thier organization and/or business.
We will have a community resource table for vendors to place pamphlets, cards, or postcards. We would like vendors to join as guests but have the option to promote thier organization and/or business.
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