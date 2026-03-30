Circle of Arms

Hosted by

Circle of Arms

About this event

Holding Truth: The Living Legacy of Women Veterans

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Sponsorship Level- Texas Legacy Sponsor
$1,000

"Honoring the past. Investing in the future"


Premier Logo placement on:

*Event materials & signage

*Social media recognition posts

*Verbal recognition dudring event

*Opportunity to include branded materials at event

*Featured acknowledgement within the Texas Legacy Hall program or display

Sponsorship Level- Impact Sposnor
$500

"Supporting stories that deserve to be seen"

Logo placement on:

*Event flyer (digital)

*Social media sponsor highlight

*Recognition during event

*Option to include small promotional materials

Sponsorship Level- Carry Her Forward Sponsor
$300

"Standing with those who served"


Name listed on:

*Event materials

*Social media thank-you post

*Option to include small promotional materials

Vendor Marketing Material Only (Nonprofit)
$25

We will have a community resource table for vendors to place pamphlets, cards, or postcards. We would like vendors to join as guests but have the option to promote thier organization and/or business.

Vendor Marketing Material Only (Business)
$50

We will have a community resource table for vendors to place pamphlets, cards, or postcards. We would like vendors to join as guests but have the option to promote thier organization and/or business.

Add a donation for Circle of Arms

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