Hole Sponsorship

We are asking each lodge to sponsor a hole for this year’s outing. Hole sponsorships are $100. If every lodge is a sponsor, that would be over $5000 that will go directly to Cancer Research. The funds that a lodge donates will be counted toward that lodges’ total cancer donations for this year. When every lodge participates, we will have 100% lodge participation for our Cancer Research Program for 2026-2027! Please consider our sponsoring opportunities as listed, as well as joining us for this fun-filled day of golf in June. Let’s get 100% participation!