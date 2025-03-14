Hole Sponsorship – 731 Benevolent Fund Annual Golf Tournament - 2025

19 Lightning W Ranch Rd

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Single Hole Sponsorship item
Single Hole Sponsorship
$350
A Hole Sponsorship at the 731 Benevolent Fund Annual Golf Tournament is a $350 opportunity to showcase your support by having your logo displayed on a hole at Toiyabe Golf Club on May 4, 2025. Your sponsorship directly aids Reno Firefighters and community causes, with added recognition at the event and online.

