Hole Sponsorship - Golf Outing

Your organization will receive a sign featuring your organization's name and logo displayed at a hole. Additionally, your logo will be placed in the event program, running presentation at awards dinner, and on event website. ​ ​Additional hole signs $25 each.

Your organization will receive a sign featuring your organization's name and logo displayed at a hole. Additionally, your logo will be placed in the event program, running presentation at awards dinner, and on event website. ​ ​Additional hole signs $25 each.

seeMoreDetailsMobile