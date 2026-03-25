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Valor Impact

Holes for Heros Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Hole Sponsor
$100

Have your name on either the tee box or the green.

Game Sponsor
$200

Have your name on one of the games throughout the course.

Table Sponsor
$300

Have your name and logo on one of the table coverings for our silent auction or lunch tables.

Team Sponsor
$600

Sponsor a team of 4 golfers

Cart Sponsor
$600

Have your name on every cart

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Banner with your name and logo, sign with your name at check in, name on all event flyers, announcement of your business throughout the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!