Holes for Heros Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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Have your name on either the tee box or the green.
Have your name on one of the games throughout the course.
Have your name and logo on one of the table coverings for our silent auction or lunch tables.
Sponsor a team of 4 golfers
Have your name on every cart
Banner with your name and logo, sign with your name at check in, name on all event flyers, announcement of your business throughout the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!