India Cultural Center And Temple

Hosted by

India Cultural Center And Temple

About this event

Holi 2026 @ ICCT Memphis (Free Entry)

12005 US-64

Eads, TN 38028, USA

Holi Saver Pack – $25 (20% Bonus Value)
$25

Pre-purchase this pack and receive $30 in Holi event credit.
Valid for food and colors at the Memphis Holi event.
Bonus value valid only on event day.

Holi Value Pack – $50 (20% Bonus Value)
$50

Pre-purchase this pack and receive $60 in Holi event credit.
Ideal for individuals or small families.
Bonus value valid only on event day.

Holi Mega Pack – $100 (25% Bonus Value)
$100

Pre-purchase this pack and receive $125 in Holi event credit.
Best value for families and groups.
Bonus value valid only on event day.

Prepaid Parking Pass
$5

Prepay your parking fee for Holi 2026 @ ICCT Memphis and enjoy a smooth, hassle-free entry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!