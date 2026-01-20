Indian Association of Merrimack Valley

Holi 2026 -Vendor Booths - 50 % off credit ONLY

70 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Early Bird Price Vendor Booth till March 14th 2026
$62.50
Available until Mar 14

Business/Organization Vendor Booth for HOLI MELA on Sunday, March 29th, 2026 at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810
* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*
* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*
The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)


ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!


ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!

EXTRA TABLE FEE- VENDOR'S OWN MAX SIZE 6ftx2ft
$25

Vendor Booth Extra Table fee.

Vendors who need an extra table can pay a fee of $25.00 and bring their OWN extra table that is no larger than the standard rectangular table at 6ft x 2 ft. IAMV & the Venue are not responsible for providing additional tables.


Regular Price Vendor Booth March 15th - March 28th 2026
$150

Business/Organization Vendor Booth for HOLI MELA on Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810
* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*
* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*
The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)


