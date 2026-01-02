Holi 2026 -Vendor Booths Registration & Payment Link

Business/Organization Vendor Booth for HOLI MELA on Sunday, March 29th, 2026 at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810

* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*

* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*

The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)



