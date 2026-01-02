Holi 2026 -Vendor Booths Registration & Payment Link

Hosted by
About this event
Business/Organization Vendor Booth for HOLI MELA on Sunday, March 29th, 2026 at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810
* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*
* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*
The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)
ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Vendor Booth Extra Table fee.
Vendors who need an extra table can pay a fee of $25.00 and bring their OWN extra table that is no larger than the standard rectangular table at 6ft x 2 ft. IAMV & the Venue are not responsible for providing additional tables.
ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Business/Organization Vendor Booth for HOLI MELA on Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA 01810
* DOES NOT INCLUDE FOOD OR DRINKS*
* VENDOR CHECK-IN @ 11:00 AM & BREAKDOWN @ 4:00 PM*
The Vendor Booth payment includes ONE (1)Table and two (2) Chairs, & Two (2) Complimentary General Admission Tickets per registration, plus a digital Ad in the Program Digital Brochure. (Vendors who need more than two tickets must purchase general admission tickets.)
ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIT OR REFUND FOR VENDOR BOOTH CANCELLATIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!