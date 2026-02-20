Holi for Zayd - The Auction!

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This package includes 4 standard adult tickets (ages 12+) — a $160 value — valid through December 2026, giving you plenty of time to plan the perfect outing. Explore the new gorilla exhibit and make unforgettable memories with your family!
Whether it’s a weekend adventure, a special celebration, or just a fun day out, this experience is sure to delight animal lovers of all ages!
Generously donated by the San Antonio Zoo!
Starting bid
Valued at $160!
Generously donated by San Antonio Botanical Garden!
Enjoy all the gardens have to offer and more: 12 months unlimited daily admission, 1 complimentary guest admission per visit, 4 one-time use guest passes, 10% discount at Garden Plant Sales, Classes and Gift Shop, reciprocal privileges at 380+ Gardens across North America, and Invitations to member-exclusive events.
Starting bid
Six months of music enrichment classes, free registration, and a free T-shirt, collectively valued at over $550!
Give your child a musical head start with Mini Maestro's custom curriculum developed to inspire the next generation of musicians. For kids ages 2-5.
Classes take place at Primrose of Stone Oak at 9:30 AM on Thursdays.
Starting bid
Three months of music enrichment classes, free registration, and a free T-shirt, collectively valued at over $300!
Give your child a musical head start with Mini Maestro's custom curriculum developed to inspire the next generation of musicians. For kids ages 2-5.
Classes take place at Primrose of Stone Oak at 9:30 AM on Thursdays.
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of confidence, teamwork, and fun with this exciting soccer experience from Soccer Shots!
This package includes a 9-Week Spring 2026 Season credit (a $180 value) for one child at the Primrose School of Stone Oak location. Through engaging, age-appropriate instruction, Soccer Shots helps children build athletic skills, character, and a love for the game!
Perfect for little athletes ready to run, kick, and grow in a supportive environment!
Restrictions apply.
To redeem, call Soccer Shots at (210) 541-4453.
Generously donated by Soccer Shots! ⚽
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and creativity with a fun-filled family day at The DoSeum!
This Family Four Pack (a $72 value) includes four passes to San Antonio’s premier children’s museum, where hands-on exhibits inspire learning through play. From science and technology to art and imaginative exploration, there’s something exciting for kids and grown-ups to discover together.
Perfect for a memorable family outing packed with discovery and fun!
Generously donated by The DoSeum!
Starting bid
Experience a day of inclusive fun and unforgettable memories at Morgan's Wonderland, the ultra-accessible theme park designed for guests of all abilities.
This package includes four general admission tickets (a $68 value), valid through the 2026 season. Enjoy rides, attractions, and interactive experiences created to ensure everyone can play, laugh, and explore together.
A perfect outing for families looking to make joyful, meaningful memories in a truly welcoming environment.
Starting bid
Serve up some fun with this exciting experience at Chicken N Pickle!
This package (an $85 value) includes one hour of court time, paddle and ball rental for four players, and two delicious appetizers to enjoy after the game. Whether you're a seasoned pickleball pro or trying it for the first time, it’s the perfect way to gather for laughs, friendly competition, and delicious bites in a lively atmosphere.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Lulu & Isaac Cantu, owners of the Bali Ayu Day Spa!
A luxurious treatment that deeply cleanses, nourishes, and revitalizes the scalp and hair while promoting relaxation with halo water therapy. Combining gentle massage, therapeutic products, and advanced techniques, it improves scalp health, stimulates circulation, and leaves scalp refreshed. followed by mini facial, neck and shoulder massage, hand massage.
Valued at $185!
Starting bid
This incredible package includes a photo session with Spoiled Rotten Photography, known for beautifully capturing authentic, joy-filled moments. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, updating family portraits, welcoming a new baby, or simply preserving this season of life, this session will create timeless images you’ll treasure forever.
Don’t miss your chance to win a session valued at $500 and turn today’s memories into keepsakes for a lifetime!
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate evening of elegance with this beautifully curated Wine & Charcuterie Basket (a $145 value). Perfect for entertaining or a cozy night in, this basket features two wine bottles, wine glasses, and assorted snacks!
Generously donated by the Banuelos, Goff, Aiyer, & Navey families, a heartfelt gift to help make your gathering extra special!
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate evening of elegance with this beautifully curated Wine & Charcuterie Basket (a $140 value). This basket features a thoughtful selection of snacks, charcuterie board essentials, and wine glasses!
Generously donated by the Banuelos, Goff, Aiyer, & Navey families, a heartfelt gift to help make your gathering extra special!
Starting bid
This incredible bundle includes 12 pairs of premium pajamas in assorted sizes (6m to 4T), generously donated by the Zarczynski Family!
Known for their ultra-soft fabrics, stylish prints, and high-quality designs, these PJs are perfect for siblings, growing kids, or stocking up on gifts.
Whether you’re refreshing your little ones’ sleepwear drawer or planning ahead for birthdays and holidays, this set delivers cozy all year round!
Valued at $432!
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate backyard celebration!
Enjoy one full hour of high-energy foam fun with this amazing package generously donated by Big Time Bubbles. Perfect for birthdays, end-of-school parties, summer celebrations, or just because — this professional foam party experience will transform your yard into a mountain of safe, kid-friendly foam that guests of all ages will love.
Big Time Bubbles handles the setup and operation, so all you have to do is turn up the music and enjoy the fun!
Valued at $295!
Starting bid
Keep your little one active, confident, and smiling with this fun-filled fitness class package, valued at $250!
This experience includes one month of children’s fitness classes at the Primrose School of Stone Oak location, plus two free T-shirts for your child — the perfect way to jump into the fun in style.
Led by Stretch-n-Grow, these engaging classes build strength, coordination, and healthy habits through music, movement, and age-appropriate activities. A wonderful way to encourage active play and growing confidence!
Starting bid
Treat yourself — or someone you love — to the ultimate moment of relaxation. This Spa Escape package includes a $200 gift card to Loma de Vida Spa, the luxury spa at La Cantera Resort. Whether you choose a massage, facial, or full day of pampering, Loma de Vita also allows you access to all amenities, including heated outdoor pools, hot tubs, steam rooms, saunas, and the fitness center. It’s the perfect opportunity to turn a single appointment into a full day of relaxation.
To complete the experience, this basket also includes a beautifully scented candle to set the mood at home and a Hydro Flask to keep you refreshed on the go.
Generously donated by the Vanacek Family. Valued at $260!
Starting bid
Upgrade your daily routine with this complete at-home smile care bundle (a $250 value)! This package includes an electric toothbrush, water flosser, and whitening kit — everything you need to keep your smile healthy, bright, and confident from the comfort of home.
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their oral care game with professional-level tools.
Generously donated by Dr. Emad Abdallah!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Brittini Fernandez & Valued at $270!
South Texas humidity giving bad hair days?
Do you find yourself ALWAYS reaching for the flat iron?
The Brazilian Blowout Smoothing Treatment is your answer!
Up to 12 weeks of silky soft, irresistibly touchable and shiny hair with added heat protection. This treatment and haircut appointment will make hair easier to
manage, so you spend less time getting ready and more time doing the things that matter most!
3910 McCullough Ave.
ph. (210) 722-2788
@eclectichair.brittini
Starting bid
Everything you need for a ready-made night of fun — no planning required. This Game Night package features a thoughtfully curated mix of games and snacks for all to enjoy! This basket turns an ordinary evening into an easy, memory-making night at home.
Total Value: $135
Generously donated by Dr. Samantha Prewitt.
Starting bid
This Game Night package features a thoughtfully curated mix of games for all ages! With a $50 Uber Eats gift card to cover dinner, this basket turns an ordinary evening into a night of family fun at home!
Total Value: $120
Generously donated by Dr. Samantha Prewitt.
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