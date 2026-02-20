Holi for Zayd - The Auction!

This package includes 4 standard adult tickets (ages 12+) — a $160 value — valid through December 2026, giving you plenty of time to plan the perfect outing. Explore the new gorilla exhibit and make unforgettable memories with your family!





Whether it’s a weekend adventure, a special celebration, or just a fun day out, this experience is sure to delight animal lovers of all ages!





Generously donated by the San Antonio Zoo!