Louisville Hindi Paathshaala - a 501(c)(3) community school

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Louisville Hindi Paathshaala - a 501(c)(3) community school

About this event

Holi Mela 2026- Vendor Payment Form

4213 Accomack Dr

Louisville, KY 40241, USA

Vendor: Large Covered Tent (20x20);
$550

Includes 8-ft table (6) with 4 chairs. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Vendor: Medium Covered Tent (20x10)
$405
Includes 8-ft tables (4) with 2 chairs. Must already have been approved by Dileep 502-912-7000
Vendor: Small Covered Tent (10x10)
$225

Includes 8-ft tables (1) with 2 chairs. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Vendor: Tent Wall
$30

This is a vinyl screen to potentially cover the tent between tent poles to precent wind from coming in. Ideal for vendors to protect food burners from being impacted by wind. Must have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Vendor: uncovered furnished space
$100

Includes 8-ft table (1) with 2 chairs. Non-food stall only. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Vendor: Bring my own table and chairs
$75

Non food stall only. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Electrical Outlet
$40

One outlet would be provided for 110V plugin. Heavy duty must be consulted with Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!