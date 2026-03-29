Holi Mela 2026- Vendor Payment Form

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Includes 8-ft table (6) with 4 chairs. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
Includes 8-ft tables (1) with 2 chairs. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
This is a vinyl screen to potentially cover the tent between tent poles to precent wind from coming in. Ideal for vendors to protect food burners from being impacted by wind. Must have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
Includes 8-ft table (1) with 2 chairs. Non-food stall only. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
Non food stall only. Must already have been approved by Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
One outlet would be provided for 110V plugin. Heavy duty must be consulted with Kapil Shah at +1 (502) 572-9631
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