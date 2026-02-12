Voice of Planet

Hosted by

Voice of Planet

About this event

Holi Milan 2026

Empire Banquet 21222 30th Dr SE Suite 110

Bothell WA 98021

Rang Entry Pass
$31

General Event Entry
• Access to Holika Dahan
• Phoolon Wali Holi Celebration
• Bhajan Jamming & Cultural Activities
• Access to Fun Activities Area

Rang Utsav Pass
$41

Everything in $31 Pass
• Complimentary Color/Flower Pack
• Access to Photobooth

Seva Supporter Pass
$51

Everything in $41 Pass
• Priority Entry
• Special Aarti Participation
• Reserved Seating Near Stage
• Recognition as Temple Construction Supporter

Add a donation for Voice of Planet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!